Saudi Super Cup Debuts in East Asia: Hong Kong Welcomes Ronaldo and Football Fever

Football mania has gripped Hong Kong as the Saudi Super Cup makes its historic East Asia debut this week, headlined by global icon Cristiano Ronaldo. From August 19–23, the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium is hosting two semifinals and a grand final, bringing fans from across the world for five days of non-stop football excitement.

Organised by Sum KM Sport with the Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the tournament marks the first time since its inception in 2013 that the Saudi Super Cup is being played outside the Middle East. The event positions Hong Kong as a premier destination for global sports and entertainment.

Ronaldo’s team, Al-Nassr, opened the competition on August 19 with a thrilling 2-1 win over rivals Al-Ittihad, earning their place in the final. The following day, Al-Ahli delivered a dominant 5-1 victory over Al-Qadsiah. On Saturday, August 23, the highly anticipated final will see Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr face Al-Ahli, with fans awaiting the crowning of the first Saudi Super Cup champion in East Asia.

Beyond the stadium, football fans are flocking to the city’s new cultural highlight – the CR7® LIFE Museum at K11 MUSEA. Soft launched in July 2025, the 12,000-square-foot space offers an immersive journey through Ronaldo’s career, featuring personal memorabilia such as his 2008 Ballon d’Or, UEFA Champions League trophies, Golden Boots, and iconic jerseys.

Interactive experiences like the UR7 YouTube Studio and the AI-powered GOAT Photobooth bring fans closer to Ronaldo’s world, while exclusive merchandise provides a lasting memory.

With world-class football action and a dedicated tribute to Ronaldo, Hong Kong has firmly positioned itself at the heart of global sporting passion this week.