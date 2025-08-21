Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad for Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar

Aug 21, 2025
Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad for Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar

Hockey India has announced the 18-member Indian men’s squad for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, which will be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7. India is placed in Pool A along with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The team will begin its campaign against China on August 29, followed by matches against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the Indian men’s hockey team as captain. The squad features a balanced mix of experienced players across all positions. Speaking about the squad selection, Indian men’s team coach Craig Fulton said the team was picked for its experience and ability to perform under pressure. He highlighted the importance of the Asia Cup as a World Cup qualifier and expressed confidence in the squad’s balance, leadership, and unity across all departments. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Related Post

SPORTS

Salima Tete Retained as Captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Asia Cup 2025

Aug 21, 2025
SPORTS

Khelo India Water Sports Festival begins in Srinagar

Aug 21, 2025
SPORTS

Asian Shooting Championship: Anantjeet Singh Naruka wins gold in Men’s Skeet event

Aug 21, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

SCO Summit 2025: Beijing Sees Modi’s Visit as Fresh Push to Reset India–China ties

21 August 2025 11:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Jaishankar Meets President Putin; Trade, Energy, and Global Developments on Agenda

21 August 2025 11:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad for Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar

21 August 2025 11:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Salima Tete Retained as Captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Asia Cup 2025

21 August 2025 11:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!