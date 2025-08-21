Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad for Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar

Hockey India has announced the 18-member Indian men’s squad for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, which will be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7. India is placed in Pool A along with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The team will begin its campaign against China on August 29, followed by matches against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the Indian men’s hockey team as captain. The squad features a balanced mix of experienced players across all positions. Speaking about the squad selection, Indian men’s team coach Craig Fulton said the team was picked for its experience and ability to perform under pressure. He highlighted the importance of the Asia Cup as a World Cup qualifier and expressed confidence in the squad’s balance, leadership, and unity across all departments. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.