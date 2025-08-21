Salima Tete Retained as Captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Asia Cup 2025

Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete today retained as captain of a 20-member Indian women’s hockey team for the Asia Cup to be held in Hangzhou, China, from the 5th to 14th of September. The tournament assumes added significance as the winner will secure a direct berth in the 2026 International Hockey Federation(FIH) Women’s Hockey World Cup.

India has been drawn in Pool B, where it will face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. The team will open its campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a clash with Japan on the 6th of September.