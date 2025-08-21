Khelo India Water Sports Festival begins in Srinagar

In Jammu & Kashmir, the three day “Khelo India Water Sports Festival”, began that will continue till Saturday August 23, at the iconic Dal Lake in summer capital Srinagar. Organised jointly by the Sports Authority of India and the J&K Sports Council, the event is conceived as a celebration of Jammu Kashmir’s culture and ecology. The Mascot of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival is inspired by the Himalayan Kingfisher, which reflects adventure, energy and profound connect to the nature.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs Raksha Nikhil Khadse and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Sports Minister Satish Sharma graced the inaugural ceremony as Guests of honour, at Sher e Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, early this evening.

On the 1st day three athletes in different categories won gold medals, till last reports came in. Mohsin Ali from Kashmir won gold medal in 1000 metres Kayaking event, Rashmika Sahoo from Orissa in Women’s Category 1200 Metre Canoeing event whileas Vishal Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, won gold medal in Men’s 1000 Metre Canoeing event.

More than 500 athletes from 36 states and union territories will be participating in competitive sports events of rowing, canoeing and kayaking. The Water Sports Festival will also feature demonstration events like water skiing, dragon boat and Shikara race. The Dal Lake with festive look is hosting the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival, marking a historic moment when this jewel of Kashmir would transform into a national sporting destination. This festival is a direct result of the Central Government’s ‘Khelo Bharat’ policy, aimed at boosting grassroots sports, generating livelihoods and rejuvenating local infrastructure.

The festival is expected to bring economic benefits not just to athletes and coaches but also to Shikara owners, houseboat operators and the wider tourism ecosystem. AIR