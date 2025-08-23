Khelo India Water Sports underway in Srinagar

In Jammu & Kashmir, the three day “KHELO INDIA WATER SPORTS FESTIVAL”, is underway at the iconic Dal Lake that began yesterday in summer capital Srinagar.

On day two today, Madhya Pradesh made a clean sweep of all the four gold medals at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival at the Dal Lake. Hosts Jammu and Kashmir added a gold to their overnight tally while one gold was won by Odhisa three more silvers left Odisha at No. 2 in the medal standings. Uttar Pradesh clinched one gold

Seven gold medals have been decided so far and on the final day tomorrow, 17 medals will be decided and 10 of them will be in rowing.

On the 1st day yesterday, Odhisa won 2 medals including one gold, J&K two including one gold, Uttar Pradesh one gold, Madhya Pradesh three including one silver and Kerala won one silver on first day of festival in different water Sports events. Mohsin Ali from J&K won gold medal in 1000 metres Kayaking event.

More than 500 athletes from 36 states and union territories will be participating in competitive sports events of rowing, canoeing and kayaking. The Water Sports Festival will also feature demonstration events like water skiing, dragon boat and Shikara race.

Organised jointly by the Sports Authority of India and the J&K Sports Council, the event is conceived as a celebration of Jammu Kashmir’s culture and ecology.

Talking to Sports Scan, renowned Olympian and international Canoeing judge Bilquis Mir, expressed her happiness:

The Dal Lake is giving festive look that is hosting the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival, marking a historic moment when this jewel of Kashmir would transform into a national sporting destination. .