KIWSF: Mohsin Ali wins first gold medal in men’s 1000m kayaking

The first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) began on a high note in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, with 17-year-old local shikarawalla Mohsin Ali winning the first gold medal yesterday. Mohsin, who rows shikaras on Dal Lake, won the men’s 1000m kayaking race in 4:12.41, beating competitors from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

In other events, Vishal Kumar from Uttar Pradesh claimed gold in the men’s 1000m canoe singles with a time of 4:30.59. He overcame altitude challenges to edge past athletes from Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. In the women’s 200m canoe singles, Odisha’s Rasmita Sahoo won gold, clocking 53.53, narrowly ahead of athletes from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the event. The opening ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The three-day festival, running until tomorrow, features over 500 athletes from 28 states and UTs. Medals will be awarded in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, while shikara sprints, dragon boat races, and water skiing will be held as demonstration events.