Asian Shooting: Indian Olympian Valarivan wins Gold in 10m air pistol

Aug 23, 2025
Indian Olympian Elavenil Valarivan continued her impressive form by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle competition at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan . The victory marks her second consecutive individual medal at the continental event, following her silver medal win at the 2024 Asian Championships in Jakarta. The 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu showcased an impressive display of composure in the final, shooting a formidable score of 253.6 points to secure the top spot. This remarkable score sets a new national record and is a testament to her consistent excellence on the global stage. She was joined on the podium by Peng Xinlu of China, who took the silver medal, and Kwon Eun-ji of South Korea, who claimed the bronze.

