Khelo India Water Sports conclude in Srinagar; Madhya Pradesh tops with 18 Medals

In Jammu & Kashmir, the three day “Khelo India Water Sports Festival”, at the iconic Dal Lake concluded this evening at the iconic Dal Lake in summer capital Srinagar.



Madhya Pradesh finished as a topper by winning 18 medals, including 10 gold medals and won the team championship to finish on top of the medal tally in the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival, in Srinagar. This includes three silver and five bronze medals.



Madhya Pradesh, who won all the four kayaking and canoeing gold at stake yesterday, added six more gold medals on the final day today.



Odisha and Kerala profited from SAI training centres in Jagatpur and Alappuzha. Twenty-one Khelo India Athletes, all from rowing, took part in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival. They won two gold medals, two silvers and as many bronze medals in the 10 rowing events.



Organised jointly by the Sports Authority of India and the J&K Sports Council, the event is conceived as a celebration of Jammu Kashmir’s culture and ecology.