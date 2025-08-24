Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian men’s U-21 team clinches 1st-ever Junior World title at 2025 World Archery Youth Championships

Aug 24, 2025
Indian compound men’s U-21 team clinches their 1st-ever Junior World title at 2025 World Archery Youth Championships

The Indian compound men’s U-21 team clinched their first-ever Junior World title at the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships in Canada today. The Indian trio of Kushal Dalal, Mihir Apar, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam defeated Germany in a shootoff after the scores were tied at 233 each in the gold medal match. In another celebratory moment for the Indian archers, the compound men’s U18 team of Mohit Dagar, Yogesh Joshi, and Devansh Singh also became the Cadet World Champions after defeating the USA 224-222 in the final.

