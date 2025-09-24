The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh Passes Away

Sep 24, 2025

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 12:52 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the death of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, the country’s Grand Mufti and head of the Council of Senior Scholars, according to state media outlet Al-Ekhbariya.

The funeral prayer will be held later today at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has also ordered that absentee funeral prayers be performed for the late cleric after the Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

Sheikh Al-Asheikh, who assumed the role in 1999, was the highest-ranking religious authority in Saudi Arabia. As Grand Mufti, he oversaw the interpretation of Sharia law and issued influential fatwas on religious, legal, and social matters. His guidance shaped both the kingdom’s domestic policies and its broader role in the Muslim world.

Al-Asheikh’s passing marks the end of an era in Saudi Arabia’s religious leadership. His nearly three decades in the position saw him preside over pivotal debates on religion, society, and modernization in the Kingdom.

The Royal Court has extended condolences to the Saudi people and the wider Muslim community.

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Azam Khan Walks Free After 23 Months in Jail, SP Calls It a Victory for Justice

Sep 24, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

J&K: Shardiya Navratri Begins in as Over 45,000 Pilgrims Visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

Sep 22, 2025
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Katra, Vaishno Devi Shrine to Welcome Lakhs of Devotees for Navratri

Sep 21, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

سعودی عرب کے مفتیٔ اعظم شیخ عبدالعزیز آل الشیخ انتقال کر گئے

24 September 2025 12:57 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh Passes Away

24 September 2025 12:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal Forms High-Level Panel to Probe Gen Z Protest Violence

24 September 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Legendary English Umpire Dickie Bird Passes Away at 91

24 September 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments