Saudi Arabia, Qatar express concern over border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia has expressed concern over the border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both countries to resolve the issue through patience, restraint, and dialogue.

The kingdom’s foreign ministry, in a statement, said “reducing tensions is essential for peace and stability in the region.” It also conveyed prayers for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Officials warned tensions remain high as operations continue, with Islamabad saying it will respond decisively to any further aggression from across the border.

Iran, Qatar urges talks to ease border tensions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has also expressed concern over Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes and called for both sides to hold urgent talks to address the tensions.

“Iran is ready to help reduce tensions between neighbours,” Baqaei said.

Qatar also voiced concern over the growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called on both sides to address their differences through calm, dialogue, and diplomatic efforts.

It stressed that easing tensions is vital for peace and stability in the region. Qatar expressed support for the safety and prosperity of the people in both countries.

The ministry warned that ongoing disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan could harm peace across the region.

Islamabad and Kabul are witnessing heightened tensions amid the interim government’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the border.