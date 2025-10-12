The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia, Qatar express concern over border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Oct 12, 2025

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 3:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia has expressed concern over the border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both countries to resolve the issue through patience, restraint, and dialogue.

The kingdom’s foreign ministry, in a statement, said “reducing tensions is essential for peace and stability in the region.” It also conveyed prayers for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Officials warned tensions remain high as operations continue, with Islamabad saying it will respond decisively to any further aggression from across the border.

Iran, Qatar urges talks to ease border tensions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has also expressed concern over Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes and called for both sides to hold urgent talks to address the tensions.

“Iran is ready to help reduce tensions between neighbours,” Baqaei said.

Qatar also voiced concern over the growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called on both sides to address their differences through calm, dialogue, and diplomatic efforts.

It stressed that easing tensions is vital for peace and stability in the region. Qatar expressed support for the safety and prosperity of the people in both countries.

The ministry warned that ongoing disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan could harm peace across the region.

Islamabad and Kabul are witnessing heightened tensions amid the interim government’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the border.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Visit India on October 13

Oct 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

60 Killed in Drone Strike on Displacement Shelter in El-Fasher, Sudan

Oct 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan Declares Nationwide Flu Epidemic as Over 4,000 Cases Reported, Schools Closed

Oct 11, 2025

You missed

AMN NEWS BUSINESS AWAAZ

China hits out at US over 100% tariffs

12 October 2025 3:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS CAMPUS

Centre asks States, UTs to adopt UPI for collecting admission, exam fees in schools

12 October 2025 3:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi welcomes ambassador-designate of US to India, Sergio Gor,

12 October 2025 3:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS POLITICS

BJP releases list of 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from J&K

12 October 2025 3:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments