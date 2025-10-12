Bangladesh: 15 Army officers taken into custody after Tribunal issues arrest warrants

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 5:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAKA

The Bangladesh Army has said that 15 officers have been taken into custody after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants against them for alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and crimes against humanity.

Addressing a press conference at the Dhaka Cantonment, Major General Md. Hakimuzzaman said that among those detained, 14 are currently serving officers and one is on Leave Pending Retirement (LPR).

Another officer, identified as Major General Kabir, has not responded to the Army’s notice and remains unaccounted for. The ICT on Wednesday issued warrants for 30 individuals in two separate cases involving the disappearance and torture of opposition figures during the Awami League government. Of the accused, 17 are charged with torture at the Task Force Interrogation (TFI) cell under RAB, while 13 face similar charges related to the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC).

Major General Hakimuzzaman stated that 25 of the 30 accused are current or former army officers. “The Bangladesh Army also wants a proper trial of crimes against humanity, including disappearances and murders. We are committed to justice, fairness, and accountability,” he said.

He added that the Army has yet to officially receive a copy of the ICT charge sheet and that the detentions were based on information from media and social media reports. “Once we receive the charge sheet, we will review the details and seek guidance from the authorities concerned to determine the next course of action,” he noted.