The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan FM Muttaqi Warns of Alternatives if Pakistan Rejects Peaceful Ties

Oct 12, 2025

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi today cautioned that Afghanistan has other options if Pakistan does not want good relations and peace. Speaking about the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a media briefing in Delhi, the Afghan Foreign Minister stated that Afghanistan will continue to protect its sovereignty.

He stressed that a few sections of Pakistan are trying to deteriorate the situation. He added that the people of Pakistan want peaceful relations with Afghanistan. 

On being asked about women journalists not being invited to his press briefing two days ago, the Afghan Foreign Minister said it was a technical issue as the briefing was held on a short notice and a short list of journalists was decided. He claimed that there was no other intention apart from this.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: 15 Army officers taken into custody after Tribunal issues arrest warrants

Oct 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia, Qatar express concern over border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Oct 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Visit India on October 13

Oct 11, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

3 accused in Durgapur medical student gangrape case sent to 10-day police custody

12 October 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Deliberately distorted: Mamata Banerjee on Durgapur gang-rape remark

12 October 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan FM Muttaqi Warns of Alternatives if Pakistan Rejects Peaceful Ties

12 October 2025 11:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tight security arrangements in place for UPPCS Preliminary Exam

12 October 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments