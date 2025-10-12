Afghan FM Muttaqi Warns of Alternatives if Pakistan Rejects Peaceful Ties

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi today cautioned that Afghanistan has other options if Pakistan does not want good relations and peace. Speaking about the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a media briefing in Delhi, the Afghan Foreign Minister stated that Afghanistan will continue to protect its sovereignty.

He stressed that a few sections of Pakistan are trying to deteriorate the situation. He added that the people of Pakistan want peaceful relations with Afghanistan.

On being asked about women journalists not being invited to his press briefing two days ago, the Afghan Foreign Minister said it was a technical issue as the briefing was held on a short notice and a short list of journalists was decided. He claimed that there was no other intention apart from this.