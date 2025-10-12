Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Visit India on October 13

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will be on a four day state visit to India from Monday at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. This is his first visit to India as Head of State. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

The Ministry of External Affairs says, President Murmu will host a banquet in his honour. Mr. Ukhnaa will also hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the entire range of bilateral relations. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar are also expected to call on him.

The Ministry says, the visit will help both countries review progress in their ties, strengthen their strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues. India and Mongolia established diplomatic ties in 1955. Since then, they have built a close partnership based on shared cultural and spiritual values, spanning sectors like defence, energy, IT, education, healthcare, and others.