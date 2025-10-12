The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Visit India on October 13

Oct 11, 2025

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa To Visit India On October 13

AMN / WEB DESK

President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will be on a four day state visit to India from Monday at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. This is his first visit to India as Head of State. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

The Ministry of External Affairs says, President Murmu will host a banquet in his honour. Mr. Ukhnaa will also hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the entire range of bilateral relations. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar are also expected to call on him.

The Ministry says, the visit will help both countries review progress in their ties, strengthen their strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues. India and Mongolia established diplomatic ties in 1955. Since then, they have built a close partnership based on shared cultural and spiritual values, spanning sectors like defence, energy, IT, education, healthcare, and others.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

60 Killed in Drone Strike on Displacement Shelter in El-Fasher, Sudan

Oct 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan Declares Nationwide Flu Epidemic as Over 4,000 Cases Reported, Schools Closed

Oct 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea Unveils Hwasong-20, Its Most Powerful Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Oct 11, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ بھارت کی سب سے اعلیٰ درجہ حاصل کرنے والی مرکزی یونیورسٹی بنی

12 October 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

WB Police Detain Associate in Durgapur Medical College Gang Rape Case

11 October 2025 11:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Visit India on October 13

11 October 2025 11:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

India to Contribute One-Fifth of Global GDP Growth, Says Shaktikanta Das

11 October 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments