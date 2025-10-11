The Indian Awaaz

60 Killed in Drone Strike on Displacement Shelter in El-Fasher, Sudan

Oct 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 60 people have been killed in a drone strike at a displacement shelter in El-Fasher, Sudan. The resistance committee for El-Fasher said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit Dar al-Arqam camp located within a university, with two drone strikes and eight artillery shells. 

The RSF has surrounded El-Fasher for the last 17 months, trying to take control of the Sudanese army’s last stronghold in the Darfur region. Hunger and disease has spread across the city, dwindling food and medical supplies. Sudan has been ravished by conflict since 2023, after top commanders of the RSF and Sudanese army fell out and a vicious power struggle ensued – creating one of the worst humanitarian crises.

