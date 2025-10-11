The Indian Awaaz

Japan Declares Nationwide Flu Epidemic as Over 4,000 Cases Reported, Schools Closed

Oct 11, 2025

Japan is facing flu outbreak, with more than four thosands people being affected nationwide. The government has officially declared a nationwide flu epidemic with About 3,000 hospitals across the country reported a combined 4,030 flu patients. Okinawa seeing the most patients per hospital, followed by Tokyo and Kagoshima. More than 100 schools, kindergartens, and childcare centers have been closed due to outbreaks among children.

