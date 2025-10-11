North Korea Unveils Hwasong-20, Its Most Powerful Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 8:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea has unveiled its latest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-20 at a military parade presided over by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un. The parade held yesterday, was attended by international dignitaries including deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. The Hwasong-20, described as the strongest nuclear strategic weapon of North Korea, is believed to be capable of targeting the US mainland.