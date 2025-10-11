Severe Floods and Landslides in Mexico Leave 27 Dead

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 8:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 27 people have died in Mexico, after floods triggered landslides and swept away homes, vehicles and bridges. Heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday caused rivers to burst their banks. Hidalgo in east Mexico was one of the worst affected areas. Thousands of houses have been damaged or destroyed, while highways were blocked with debris and electricity cut off.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said the government has deployed five thousand 400 personnel for the relief operations. Three thousand 300 naval troops are also helping in evacuations. The government officials said that 80 thousand people have been impacted by the weather in Puebla state alone.