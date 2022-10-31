FreeCurrencyRates.com

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win French Open men’s doubles title

AMN

In Badminton, Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bagged the biggest title of their career, claiming the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight-game decimation of Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles final in Paris yesterday. The world number 8 pair, defeated Lu and Yang, ranked 25th, 21-13, 21-19. They became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win the French Open title.

In the Men’s Singles, reigning world and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen clinched the title. World No.1 Viktor Axelsen defeated his compatriot Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-15. With this win, Axelsen became the most successful player on the men’s world tour, overtaking Japan’s Kento Momota with 16 wins in 21 finals compared to Momota’s 15 from 21.

