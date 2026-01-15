Sarbananda Sonowal welcomes Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya crew in Muscat

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the crew of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat, calling the arrival more than just the completion of a voyage but a celebration of deep-rooted civilisational ties. The Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the arrival of the traditionally built stitched sail vessel in the Omani capital symbolises the enduring friendship between India and Oman, anchored in history, strengthened by trade and mutual respect.

The vessel reached Muscat after completing its maiden voyage from Porbandar, marking a significant moment in the shared maritime heritage of the two countries. The journey underlines maritime, cultural and civilisational links that span over 5000 years and comes as India and Oman mark 70th years of diplomatic relations. Named after the legendary Indian mariner Kaundinya, the vessel showcases India’s indigenous maritime knowledge, craftsmanship and sustainable shipbuilding practices. The project was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and executed by the Indian Navy with support from naval architects, archaeologists, traditional shipbuilding designers and master shipwrights.

Mr Sonowal described the vessel as a shining example of Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, noting it was his resolve to revive India’s ancient shipbuilding genius and present it proudly before the world. The welcome ceremony at the port was attended by Azzan Al Busaidi, undersecretary for tourism at Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, along with senior dignitaries from the Indian Navy, Royal Navy of Oman, the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard and other ministries. A large Indian community, including students, enthusiastically welcomed the ship with traditional Indian and Omani cultural performances.

Mr Sonowal outlined India’s $8.4 billion maritime development package aimed at strengthening the shipbuilding ecosystem through the creation of shipbuilding clusters, dedicated research and development support, and the establishment of a Maritime Development Fund. He also proposed establishing a green shipping corridor between India and Oman as a key area of future collaboration, while welcoming the signing of a memorandum of understanding on maritime heritage and museums to deepen cooperation and enrich the countries’ shared maritime history.