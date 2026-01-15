27th edition of Intersec concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The 27th edition of Intersec, the world’s leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection, concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre yesterday after three days of exhibitions. The event marked its largest scale to date, spanning 65,000 square metres, with more than 1,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracting more than 50,000 visitors.

The exhibition showcased innovations across five core sectors, including homeland security and policing, cybersecurity, commercial and perimeter security, fire and rescue, and health and safety. Among the key highlights were Dubai Civil Defence’s advanced firefighting robots featuring high-capacity water-pumping systems and robot dogs designed for emergency response operations.

Intersec 2026 also saw conferences featuring more than 250 experts who explored emerging challenges in the sector and the growing role of technology in protective services. The Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Government of Dubai, unveiled its ‘Mashkoor’ initiative to honour licensed security guards in Dubai in recognition of their vital role in supporting the emirate’s security and stability. The exhibition reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for safety innovation as industries worldwide grapple with evolving security threats and the increasing role of advanced technologies.