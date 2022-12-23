FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2022 05:05:23      انڈین آواز

Sania Mirza likely to be India’s first Muslim fighter pilot

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Sania Mirza, daughter of TV mechanic from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur is likely to become India’s first Muslim woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force if she successfully completes her course at prestigious National Defense Academy, NDA

Mirza, a resident of Jasovar village, has been selected to join the NDA and that she has chosen the academy’s fighter pilot stream. Her actually becoming an IAF fighter will depend on her successfully completing several courses that she will now have to undergo.

Sania Mirza, who will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27, said citing her experience that Hindi medium students too can pull off success if they are determined.

The IAF in a statement said that a candidate takes four years to be commissioned as a pilot in the Indian Air Force. The IAF further stated that during the span of four years, the candidate has to complete the designated training for the flying branch.

“Any candidate joining NDA as an Air Force cadet in the flying branch has to undergo 3 years of combined training with his/ her coursemates from the other 2 services. The aim of NDA is to foster jointmanship amongst the services, hence training is common for all. This has basic elements of flying training for AF cadets only in the last 6 months prior to passing out,” the spokesperson added.

“Assuming that the young woman featured in this article has received joining instructions for NDA, it would take 4 years from now for her to be commissioned as a pilot in the IAF. During these 4 years, she will have to successfully complete the designated training for the flying branch and have the aptitude and merit to make it as a fighter pilot,” the statement read.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart