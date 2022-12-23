Sania Mirza likely to be India’s first Muslim fighter pilot

Staff Reporter

Sania Mirza, daughter of TV mechanic from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur is likely to become India’s first Muslim woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force if she successfully completes her course at prestigious National Defense Academy, NDA

Mirza, a resident of Jasovar village, has been selected to join the NDA and that she has chosen the academy’s fighter pilot stream. Her actually becoming an IAF fighter will depend on her successfully completing several courses that she will now have to undergo.

Sania Mirza, who will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27, said citing her experience that Hindi medium students too can pull off success if they are determined.

The IAF in a statement said that a candidate takes four years to be commissioned as a pilot in the Indian Air Force. The IAF further stated that during the span of four years, the candidate has to complete the designated training for the flying branch.

“Any candidate joining NDA as an Air Force cadet in the flying branch has to undergo 3 years of combined training with his/ her coursemates from the other 2 services. The aim of NDA is to foster jointmanship amongst the services, hence training is common for all. This has basic elements of flying training for AF cadets only in the last 6 months prior to passing out,” the spokesperson added.

“Assuming that the young woman featured in this article has received joining instructions for NDA, it would take 4 years from now for her to be commissioned as a pilot in the IAF. During these 4 years, she will have to successfully complete the designated training for the flying branch and have the aptitude and merit to make it as a fighter pilot,” the statement read.