Salaries to be disbursed in two installments: Maha govt

AMN

Maharashtra government today clarified that it would disburse the salaries for the month of March of people’s representatives, government officers and employees in next two installments.

A government resolution clarifying the decision was issued this evening.

State deputy chief minister and finance minister, Ajit Pawar said that salaries of people’s representatives, government officers’ and employees have not been deducted but it will be disbursed in two installments.

Employees of the rank of group ‘A’ and ‘B’ will be disbursed 50 per cent of their salaries for the month of March as a first installment. Whereas, group ‘C’ employees will be given 75 per cent of their salaries. Group ‘D’ and pensioners will get full amount of their dues.

Mr Pawar further clarified that different departments of the state government and local self bodies are working on war-footing to combat COVID-19 and therefore there is no question of deducting their salaries.