India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Aug 2021 06:00:30      انڈین آواز

Salaries of Delhi ministers set to increase to Rs 1.70 lakh

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

NEWS DESK

The monthly salary of Delhi government ministers is set to increase from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,70,000 under the revised pay structure approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Cabinet.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, and the Leader of Opposition will also be entitled to the same salary structure and allowances as ministers.

The revised pay structure will come into effect after it is cleared in the Assembly. Delhi has seven ministers, including the Chief Minister.

However, the Centre has rejected the Delhi government’s proposal for increase of salary every year for MLAs and ministers. There are 70 MLAs in the Assembly — 62 from AAP and eight from BJP.

According to the break-up of the pay components, the basic salary of ministers has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per month; daily allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500; constituency allowance from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 per month; secretarial assistance of Rs 25,000 per month; and sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

THE GOLDEN BOY OF INDIA

Nirendra Dev / Andalib Akhter August 07, 2021 would be written in golden letters as a new history was creat ...

Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India

AMN On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetched a Bronze Medal in 65 kilog ...

President, PM Modi praise golfer Aditi Ashok

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind praised golfer Aditi Ashok who finished 4th in the Tokyo Olympics for an impr ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz