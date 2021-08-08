Salaries of Delhi ministers set to increase to Rs 1.70 lakh

NEWS DESK

The monthly salary of Delhi government ministers is set to increase from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,70,000 under the revised pay structure approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Cabinet.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, and the Leader of Opposition will also be entitled to the same salary structure and allowances as ministers.

The revised pay structure will come into effect after it is cleared in the Assembly. Delhi has seven ministers, including the Chief Minister.

However, the Centre has rejected the Delhi government’s proposal for increase of salary every year for MLAs and ministers. There are 70 MLAs in the Assembly — 62 from AAP and eight from BJP.

According to the break-up of the pay components, the basic salary of ministers has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per month; daily allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500; constituency allowance from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 per month; secretarial assistance of Rs 25,000 per month; and sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.