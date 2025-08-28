Sai Life Sciences Expands API Manufacturing in Bidar with Completion of PB-11 Phase II

BIZ DESK

Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), has announced the successful completion of Phase II of its new Production Block (PB-11) at its flagship API manufacturing facility in Bidar, Karnataka.

Phase I of PB-11, inaugurated in December 2024, added 110 KL of capacity. With the newly commissioned Phase II (~91 KL) in Q1 FY26, the combined capacity of PB-11 now stands at around 200 KL, making it the largest single reactor block at the Bidar site. Overall, the facility’s installed reactor capacity has now reached ~700 KL.

Commenting on the development, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, said the expansion is aimed at providing greater reliability and scalability to clients. “This is about more than just capacity—it’s about giving our partners the assurance that we can scale with their needs, manage complex programs, and de-risk their supply chains. By strengthening our large-scale API and intermediate manufacturing, we are enabling faster development and commercialization of new medicines,” he added.

PB-11 has been designed as a multi-purpose production block for large-scale commercial products. The Bidar Unit IV, Sai Life Sciences’ flagship site, specializes in producing APIs and advanced intermediates for highly regulated markets including the US, EU, and Japan. The facility houses 12 production blocks with ~700 KL total capacity, advanced QC laboratories, and specialized capabilities such as lyophilization, cryogenic and high-pressure reactions, and commercial-scale chromatography.

The site is already approved by major regulatory agencies such as the USFDA, Japan’s PMDA, and India’s CDSCO. It has also undergone more than 75 customer audits in the last three years, reinforcing its reputation for quality and compliance.

Founded 26 years ago, Sai Life Sciences partners with over 300 global pharma and biotech innovators and employs more than 3,400 professionals across India, UK, and USA.