26 Dec 2019 12:50:16
Sadaf Jafar from jail: Fight against CAA must continue’

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Showing exceptional fighting spirit, social activist Sadaf Jafar – who was badly beaten up by the UP police and who has been lodged behind bars in this numbing chill for taking part in anti-CAA protest in Lucknow – has reiterated her resolve to fight against discriminatory CAA.

Delivering her message to the countrymen through her lawyers and friends who met her in Hazratganj jail, Lucknow, Jafar conveyed: “Whether I get bail or not, fight against CAA must continue.” Jafar was arrested on Dec. 19 from Parivartan Chowk, Lucknow where she reached to protest against the CAA that, for the first time, seeks to make religion a test for citizenship of India. She was live on Facebook when male cops reportedly thrashed her.

