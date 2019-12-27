AMU to open in phased manner

ALIGARH

The Aligarh Muslim University will be reopened in a phased manner after the winter vacation, as per past practice, according to the Controller of Examinations, Mr Mujib Ullah Zuberi. The detailed schedule to this effect, however, will be notified later, he added.

The Winter Vacations of the university for the session 2019-20, which were preponed due to disturbed conditions at the university campus, were scheduled to end on January 5, 2020.

Mr Zuberi has advised the students to visit the website www.amucontrollerexams.com for updates in this regard.