SAD U turn, ready to support BJP in Delhi Polls

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Taking U trn from its earlier satnd, the Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD, today decided to support BJP candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The party had opted out of contesting the polls scheduled for February 8, citing differences with BJP over exclusion of Muslims from getting citizenship under the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP president JP Nadda came across to the Safdarjung Road residence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday following which the decision was announced.

Since then Akali Dal had not come out on the streets to support BJP candidates. Today’s announcement means the Akali Dal supporters will be now working with BJP at the grassroots.

At a joint press conference with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Nadda hailed the party as an old and strong ally, while Badal asserted that their alliance is not merely about politics but also about a bond of sentiments.

The Akali Dal’s decision to not contest the polls had triggered concerns in the BJP that it may alienate a section of Sikh voters.

Nadda held a long meeting with Badal before addressing the press conference.

Badal said the SAD-BJP coalition is not a political one. “This is an emotional coalition and in the interest of the future and peace of the nation and Punjab. We don’t have any give-take issues,” he said. “There was a communication gap, which we have sorted out by sitting together.”

The Akali Dal was asking for four seats, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Shahdara and Kalkaji.

When the Akali Dal opted out, the BJP fielded its candidates. The Delhi assembly has 70 seats.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jago Party, a local outfit in Delhi led my Manjit Singh GK, also met the BJP president and announced support to the saffron party in the assembly elections.

