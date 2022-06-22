Russia warns Lithuania of serious consequences after it banned rail transfer of some goods to Kaliningrad

WEB DESK

Russia has warned Lithuania of serious consequences after it banned the rail transfer of some goods to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

A Russian senior security official Nikolai Patrushev said, Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the EU Ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the blockade. On other hand, Lithuania has said, it is only following the EU sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, the Lithuanian authorities announced they would ban goods subject to EU sanctions from passing through their territory to Russia.

Kaliningrad, a strategic region where Russia’s Baltic Fleet, is headquartered has no border with mainland Russia.