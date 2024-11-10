The Indian Awaaz

Russia signs treaty establishing partnership with North Korea

Nov 10, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a treaty establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea. The treaty, originally signed by the top leaders of the two countries in Pyongyang on June 19, was ratified by the lower house of parliament on October 24. Russia’s upper house of parliament approved the bill on November 6. The preamble to the treaty said that the document aligns with the core interests of the two peoples, aiming to ensure regional and global peace, security, and stability.

Under the terms of the agreement, Russia and North Korea are committed to developing a sustained partnership based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality, and other principles of international law that support friendly relations and cooperation among nations. The treaty also includes provisions for immediate military and other forms of assistance if either nation faces an armed attack, as stipulated by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The treaty will come into effect upon the exchange of ratification instruments. 

