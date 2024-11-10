The Indian Awaaz

Canada ends fast-track visa for Indian students

Nov 10, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a significant development having far-reaching implications for Indian students, Canada has announced the discontinuation of its Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme. The SDS is a key pathway for international students seeking permits for studies. It is said that the decision has come as part of the country’s attempts to address ongoing housing shortages and resource strain.

The SDS programme was launched in 2018 by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It was designed to fast-track study permit applications for students from 14 countries. These nations include India, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Under this programme, the application process was faster, paving the way for quicker access to Canadian educational institutions.

