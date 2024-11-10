US: Donald Trump completes sweep of all 7 swing states

In the United States, Republican nominee Donald Trump has won Arizona, completing the party’s sweep of all seven swing states in the presidential elections held on the 5th of this month. Arizona, which holds 11 electoral votes, was the last battleground to declare its result, putting Trump’s total at 312 electoral votes against Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris’s 226. The other six swing states won by Trump in the presidential race are Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia.

Outgoing President Joe Biden scored a narrow victory in Arizona in the 2020 elections.

During his successful presidential campaign in 2016, Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes.