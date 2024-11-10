The Indian Awaaz

Japan: Torrential rains drench Okinawa

Nov 10, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Torrential rains are drenching the southern prefecture of Okinawa. Public is being advised to be on high alert for mudslides and other disasters. The Meteorological Agency said that atmospheric conditions are very unstable in Okinawa today due to moist air flowing in, with rain clouds developing in the northern part of the main island of Okinawa. The Meteorological Agency has so far issued information about a record-breaking deluge in a short period six times, calling on people to secure their safety. Weather officials also heightened the alert for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and swollen rivers. Caution is also advised against lightning strikes, gusts, strong winds such as tornadoes, and hail. 

