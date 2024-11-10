Qatar to suspend its role as mediator between Israel and Hamas

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a major development for West Asia peace negotiations, Qatar has announced it will suspend its role as mediator between Israel and Hamas, citing concerns that both parties are no longer negotiating in good faith. The Gulf state, which has traditionally served as a diplomatic bridge between the warring parties and hosts Hamas’ political office in its capital Doha, has been a crucial intermediary alongside Egypt in facilitating talks between the two sides, which have no official direct communication channels. This decision comes amid reports that senior United States officials will no longer accept Hamas representatives’ presence in Qatar, following the Palestinian group’s alleged rejection of new proposals aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Qatar’s withdrawal marks a potential setback for peace efforts in the region. The nation, despite its small size, wields considerable diplomatic influence and has been instrumental in various high-stakes international negotiations, including those with Iran, the Taliban, and Russia. It also hosts a major US military air base, underscoring its strategic importance as a key American ally in West Asia. The country has been working closely with the United States and Egypt in attempting to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, which has now entered its second year. However, these efforts are yet to yield results.