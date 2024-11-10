Pakistan: 25 people killed, 50 injured in bomb blast in Balochistan province

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 25 people were killed and about 50 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Balochistan province yesterday. The blast occurred at the platform when a popular train was about to leave Quetta station for Peshawar. A separatist militant group, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. The BLA said they targeted a Pakistani military unit that was returning from Quetta after completing a training course. Police have confirmed that 14 soldiers were among the dead. There has been a recent surge in deadly attacks in the Balochistan province, driven by demands for independence and control over local resources.