Russia Issues Stern Warning to Ukraine Over ATACMS Missile Attempt on Belgorod

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia issued a stern warning to Ukraine, saying it will respond to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to strike the Belgorod Region with American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.

A statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry said these actions by the Kyiv will be met with retaliatory measures. The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian troops had attempted to launch an ATACMS strike on the Belgorod region yesterday.

Six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were used, the Russian Defence Ministry noted, adding that two of them were shot down and the rest were deflected by Russian electronic warfare systems.