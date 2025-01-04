The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Issues Stern Warning to Ukraine Over ATACMS Missile Attempt on Belgorod

Jan 5, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia issued a stern warning to Ukraine, saying it will respond to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to strike the Belgorod Region with American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.

A statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry said these actions by the Kyiv will be met with retaliatory measures. The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian troops had attempted to launch an ATACMS strike on the Belgorod region yesterday.

Six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were used, the Russian Defence Ministry noted, adding that two of them were shot down and the rest were deflected by Russian electronic warfare systems.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar to release thousands of prisoners to mark Independence Day

Jan 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ecuador declares state of emergency in seven provinces

Jan 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas says indirect talks with Israel resumes in Qatari capital

Jan 4, 2025

You missed

JOBS/ CAREER

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Encourages Children to Stay Stress-Free During Exams

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HEALTH TOP AWAAZ

On HMPV Spread, Govt says situation in China is not ‘unusual’

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

ISL Football: North East United FC & Mohammedan SC play goalless draw

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Indian Super League Football: FC Goa beat Odisha FC 4-2 in Bhubhaneswar

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment