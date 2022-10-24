Russia fires missiles and drones into Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, warns uncontrolled escalation

WEB DESK

Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukraine-held Mykolaiv and destroyed an apartment block and warned of uncontrolled escalation.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had discussed the rapidly deteriorating situation in talks with French and Turkish counterparts.

Without providing evidence, Mr Shoigu stated that Ukraine could use a dirty bomb, conventional explosives laced with radioactive material to escalate the situation. Ukraine has no nuclear weapons, whereas Russia has stated that its nuclear arsenal can protect Russian territory. Ukraine’s advances in recent weeks around Kherson and in the country’s northeast have been met with increased Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, destroying approximately 40 percent of Ukraine’s power system ahead of winter.