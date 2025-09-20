Russia expresses regret over UN failure to stop Gaza war

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 9:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over the United Nations Security Council’s inability to end the violence and humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip due to repeated vetoes by the United States.

The Ministry in a statement yesterday, said that the Security Council’s inability to stop the fighting and bloodshed and end the suffering of civilians is deeply regrettable and disappointing.

On Thursday, a group of non-permanent members of the Security Council attempted yet again to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, and access for humanitarian aid.

All council members voted in favour of the draft resolution except the United States, which used its veto for the seventh time since the escalation of the crisis.

While condemning the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, Moscow said the incident cannot be used as a pretext for the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians or for fueling a broader war in the Middle East.

Russia believes that achieving genuine peace and security in the region is impossible without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue and the fulfillment of the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, the ministry added.