Ukraine strikes oil refineries in Russia’s Saratov and Samara 

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck Russia’s oil refineries in Saratov and Samara provinces today. The attack comes as Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow’s revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

According to Media reports, Drones struck an oil refinery on the outskirts of Saratov city. Videos posted on social media by residents appear to show a drone striking the refinery, causing a large explosion.

The reported attacks come just days after Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight on September 16, causing explosions and a fire at the facility.