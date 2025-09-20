Indian Association of Bangladesh Organises Dandiya and Garba Raas in Dhaka

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 9:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Association of Bangladesh(IABD) on Friday organised a colourful evening of Dandiya and Garba Raas in Dhaka, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India on the occasion of the onset of Navaratri.

The event witnessed participation from members of the Indian community, friends from Bangladesh, and cultural enthusiasts, who came together to enjoy traditional music, dance, and festive spirit.

Participants, dressed in vibrant attire, performed to the rhythmic beats of Garba and Dandiya, showcasing Gujarat’s folk traditions.

The High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Pranay Verma along with IABD office bearers inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner said such programmes showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and help strengthen cultural bonds between the peoples of India and Bangladesh.