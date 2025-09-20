Cyber-Attack Disrupts Heathrow and Other European Airports

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 9:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

London’s Heathrow Airport was among several major European airports hit by a cyber-attack that crippled electronic check-in and baggage systems, causing widespread delays over the weekend.

On Saturday, multiple flights at Heathrow were delayed after airlines reported “technical issues” linked to the compromised software. Similar disruptions were reported in Brussels and Berlin.

Brussels Airport confirmed that a cyber-attack on Friday night forced staff to process passengers and boarding manually, significantly slowing operations. Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport also experienced extended waiting times as systems malfunctioned.

The software at the center of the disruption is provided by Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX. In a statement, RTX said it was “aware of a cyber-related disruption” affecting operations at “select airports” and assured that its teams were working urgently to restore normal services.

While airports continue to manage passenger flow with contingency measures, authorities are investigating the scale of the attack and its potential link to broader cyber threats targeting Europe’s aviation sector.

Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the airports throughout Saturday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Dublin Airport said it and Cork Airport had experienced a “minor impact” from the cyber-attack, with some airlines implementing manual check-in processes.