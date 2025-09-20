Iran not to accept any unfair pressure over its nuclear programme; Warns such moves could escalate tension

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 9:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran would not accept any unfair pressure over its nuclear programme, warning such moves could escalate tensions.

He insisted that Iran has consistently pursued diplomacy and technical cooperation.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, media reports said.

The call came after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have extended sanctions relief under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Britain, France, and Germany last month triggered the deal’s snapback mechanism, which allows UN sanctions to be reimposed within 30 days if Iran is judged in breach of the 2015 nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Araghchi criticised the political atmosphere at a recent IAEA board meeting, saying Iran’s cooperation with the watchdog remained within international regulations.

Signed by Iran and six world powers in 2015, the JCPOA has been under strain since the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018, prompting Tehran to gradually scale back compliance.