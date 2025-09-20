European Commission Presents 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Commission has presented its 19th package of sanctions against Russia for approval by the European Union (EU) member states, following a one-week delay prompted by pressure from the United States for tougher measures. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels yesterday, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho said, they can confirm that the commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced that the new package will target Russian banks, crypto assets, and energy imports. Over the past weekend, US President Donald Trump had called on European allies to halt remaining purchases of Russian oil, and even suggested that members of the Group of Seven and NATO impose duties on countries facilitating Russia’s energy exports. The EU has adopted 18 sanctions packages against Russia since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, targeting finance, technology and energy.