The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European Commission Presents 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

Sep 20, 2025

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Commission has presented its 19th package of sanctions against Russia for approval by the European Union (EU) member states, following a one-week delay prompted by pressure from the United States for tougher measures. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels yesterday, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho said, they can confirm that the commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia. 

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced that the new package will target Russian banks, crypto assets, and energy imports. Over the past weekend, US President Donald Trump had called on European allies to halt remaining purchases of Russian oil, and even suggested that members of the Group of Seven and NATO impose duties on countries facilitating Russia’s energy exports. The EU has adopted 18 sanctions packages against Russia since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, targeting finance, technology and energy. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Durga Puja: 29 Bangladesh districts flagged at risk of communal unrest

Sep 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Political rift widens in Bangladesh ahead of polls; BNP leader slams Jamaat-e-Islami

Sep 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Durga idols vandalised at Bangladesh’s Gazipur temple days before Puja

Sep 20, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India must become self-reliant for global peace, stability, prosperity: PM Modi

20 September 2025 11:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Durga Puja: 29 Bangladesh districts flagged at risk of communal unrest

20 September 2025 10:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Political rift widens in Bangladesh ahead of polls; BNP leader slams Jamaat-e-Islami

20 September 2025 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Durga idols vandalised at Bangladesh’s Gazipur temple days before Puja

20 September 2025 10:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments