Polish, Allied Aircraft Deployed to Secure Airspace Amid Russia Strikes Near Border

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 9:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said that Polish and allied aircraft were deployed this morning to safeguard Poland’s airspace during Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian targets near the Polish border. It said, On-duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and air defence and radar systems have been put on high alert.

Stressing that the operations were preventive and aimed at securing the Polish airspace, the command said it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure Poland’s security. Earlier, on September 18, the US State Department approved a sale of Javelin missile systems worth about 780 million US dollars to Poland, days after an alleged Russian drone incursion into Poland’s airspace. Russia has rejected the accusation made by Poland, the EU and NATO that it launched the drones