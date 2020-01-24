FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2020
Ruling Nepal Communist Party wins 16 seats out of 18 in National Assembly

AMN / KATHMANDU

The Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has won 16 seats out of 18 in National Assembly, the upper house of parliament. Its alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal has bagged remaining two seats. The election for 18 vacant seats of National Assembly was held in all seven provinces of Nepal on Thursday. A total 45 candidates from six political parties were in fray. The main opposition Nepali Congress could not win a single seat. This is perhaps first time in the political history of Himalayan nation that Nepali Congress could not get a single seat in election.

The two-year tenure of 19 lawmakers of National Assembly is expiring on March 3. One seat will be filled by the presidential appointment on recommendation of the government. The National Assembly has in total 59 seats and one-third of the seats remain vacant in every two year. The members are elected by an electoral college comprising lawmakers from all seven provincial assemblies and representatives from local bodies.

