Earthquake in Turkey: 20 people killed, 100 injured

At least four people were rescued by teams in Elazig and Malatya provinces after a powerful earthquake hit the area, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) rescued two people in Elazig and two others in Malatya.

20 people were killed and 100 injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Elazig province of Turkey yesterday. Officials said, the 6.8 magnitude quake, centred on the town of Service, caused buildings to collapse and sent residents rushing into the street.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Syria, Lebanon and Iran. The quake struck at about 2055 HRS local time. According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), there were 60 aftershocks recorded after the earthquake.

It said more than 400 rescue teams have been sent towards the region, along with beds and tents for those displaced. It warned people not to return to damaged buildings in case of aftershocks. The Governor of Elazig said, eight people had died in the province, while the Governor of neighbouring Malatya said, six died there.