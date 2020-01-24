Brexit: Britain’s EU divorce agreement signed

WEB DESK

The Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, signed off on Britain’s EU divorce agreement, Brexit, today.

With Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel’s formal endorsement, the text will now go to the European Parliament on 29th of January for ratification. Then, diplomats from the EU member states will approve the deal in writing, ensuring Britain’s orderly departure at midnight on 31st of January.

In a tweet, President of the European Council Michel said, things will inevitably change but friendship will remain. He said, we start a new chapter as partners and allies.