AMN

Senior Diplomat Ruchira Kamboj has been appointed as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

A 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Ruchira Kamboj is presently serving as Ambassador of India to Bhutan. She will succeed TS Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the United Nation. Ministry of External Affairs said, Ruchira Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly.