Rs 93.05 Crore Paid in Compensation to PMJDY, RuPay Holders

AMN

The Centre today said that during the past 10 years, a compensation of 93.05 crore rupees has been paid to the nominees of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) account and RuPay debit card holders with inbuilt insurance cover.





In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said from 2014 to 2023 a total of 12539 claims were received for compensation. The Minister said a total of 8,199 claims were settled during the period and 191 claims are in process.

She further added that since the inception, PMJDY account holders and RuPay debit card bearers have been covered with insurance of 2 lakh rupees.