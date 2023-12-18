RBI Central Board Reviews Economic Scenario

AMN

The 605th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held today in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in Gujarat.

The Board, under the Chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, reviewed the economic and financial scenario, including the challenges posed by global geopolitical developments. The Board also discussed the activities of select Central Office Departments and the draft Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2022-23.

According to an official press release, Deputy Governors Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J. and other Directors of the Central Board Satish K. Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Anand Mahindra and Dr. Ravindra H. Dholakia attended the meeting. Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth also attended the meeting.